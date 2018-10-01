Miami Sports Pod - The Dolphins aren't perfect and it's Miami-FSU week

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro dive deep into the Dolphins disappointing loss to the Patriots and preview this week's Miami-FSU game.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:31 Dolphins fans don’t want to hear the “same old Dolphins”

2:00 From the opening possession the Patriots solved the Dolphins offense

4:30 Why aren’t the Dolphins using Kenyan Drake

7:12 when the Dolphins don’t make the big play--- they get off the field too quickly

11:30 This should have been the game where the Dolphins rely on their running game

13:40 Clay is less concerned about the Dolphins defense than the offense

19:00 The Dolphins play along the lines was bad --- no pressure on Brady

21:22 The bottom line is the Dolphins are 3-1 and all alone in first place

23:30 Florida State is not very good so far this season

24:00 Clay has one way Florida State can stay in the football game this weekend

26:30 N’Kosi Perry didn’t have to do much against North Carolina

29:00 It might be a good thing that Perry made some mistakes against North Carolina

31:50 Mark Richt’s track record has been that he doesn’t like to take a lot of chances

35:30 The Canes defense is really good

38:00 FSU what’s up with that backpack?

39:00 Will took a trip to West Virginia once, once

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.