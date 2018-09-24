Miami Sports Pod - The Dolphins... yes, the DOLPHINS... are 3-0

On this week's edition of the Miami Sports Pod, the Local 10 Sports crew discuss the Dolphins' incredible 3-0 start and what's going right; plus, the Miami Heat are set to open training camp.

1:00 The Miami Dolphins are fun and fast

2:02 For some reason Sunday felt different with the Dolphins --- It felt like they were going to win

4:39 The Raiders ran 74 plays on Sunday, the Dolphins ran 39 plays

6:50 Albert Wilson has explosiveness that Jarvis Landry doesn’t

10:00 Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson have bets about who can finish big plays

11:40 The Schedule needs to be considered

14:00 We’ll learn how for real this team is in the next few weeks

16:15 The high-five on the touchdown was awesome

18:18 It’s a lot happier to fix errors after a win

22:00 The Heat open camp this week, and the Jimmy Butler rumors are running rampant

25:00 If the Heat didn’t think he’s worth the money, they wouldn’t go after him

30:00 The best team to offer the best package will get Butler



