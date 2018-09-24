Miami Sports Pod - The Dolphins... yes, the DOLPHINS... are 3-0

On this week's edition of the Miami Sports Pod, the Local 10 Sports crew discuss the Dolphins' incredible 3-0 start and what's going right; plus, the Miami Heat are set to open training camp.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
1:00 The Miami Dolphins are fun and fast
2:02 For some reason Sunday felt different with the Dolphins --- It felt like they were going to win
4:39 The Raiders ran 74 plays on Sunday, the Dolphins ran 39 plays
6:50 Albert Wilson has explosiveness that Jarvis Landry doesn’t
10:00 Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson have bets about who can finish big plays
11:40 The Schedule needs to be considered
14:00 We’ll learn how for real this team is in the next few weeks
16:15 The high-five on the touchdown was awesome
18:18 It’s a lot happier to fix errors after a win
22:00 The Heat open camp this week, and the Jimmy Butler rumors are running rampant
25:00 If the Heat didn’t think he’s worth the money, they wouldn’t go after him
30:00 The best team to offer the best package will get Butler
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.