Miami Sports Pod - Why, Adam Gase? Why?

This week, the Local 10 sports team wonders why the Dolphins keep finding new ways to lose instead of win after Sunday's loss to the Colts.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:34 Will invents a new day of the week

1:40 The playcalling was really bad down the stretch

3:40 Adam Gase was doing a great job of using Gore/Drake and then stopped

6:30 The Dolphins had it working perfectly on offense and then decided to mix it up and lose

8:30 You’re paying Ryan Tannehill a lot of money to make that 3rd down throw

10:20 We look at the Dolphins last drive

12:50 It’s almost fire-able

15:00 You don’t have to make football that difficult

17:45 Adam Gase single-handedly cost the Dolphins a chance to remain in the playoff mix

20:50 If you’re looking for a straw that broke the camel’s back

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.