Miami Sports Podcast: Do you believe in Fitz-Magic?

Join Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro as they study the dark arts of Fitz-Magic and the Miami Dolphins.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
:36 The Dolphins are in prime tank position
1:33 Fitzpatrick had more to work with in Tampa Bay
5:00 Will gives the Dolphins offseason an A++++
8:00 You want to avoid losing the locker room
12:00 We scapegoat Ryan Tannehill
13:30 Ryan Tannehill didn’t make his teammates better and didn’t get any competition
20:00 The Dolphins have many holes to fill
22:00 Dolphins are trying to bring in leaders
25:00 Stephen Ross is showing patience
27:00 So what direction should the Dolphins go in the draft?
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.