Miami Sports Podcast: Do you believe in Fitz-Magic?

:36 The Dolphins are in prime tank position

1:33 Fitzpatrick had more to work with in Tampa Bay

5:00 Will gives the Dolphins offseason an A++++

8:00 You want to avoid losing the locker room

12:00 We scapegoat Ryan Tannehill

13:30 Ryan Tannehill didn’t make his teammates better and didn’t get any competition

20:00 The Dolphins have many holes to fill

22:00 Dolphins are trying to bring in leaders

25:00 Stephen Ross is showing patience

27:00 So what direction should the Dolphins go in the draft?

