Miami Sports Podcast: Rosen vs. Fitzpatrick - An entirely too soon analysis

With Dolphins mini-camp now over, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro give their way-too-soon analysis on the quarterback battle between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

:43  Ryan Fitzpatrick is ahead of Josh Rosen 

2:48  What are the Dolphins looking for from the position? 

7:00 Does Rosen look like a top 10 pick? 

11:15  It’s just so early to worry if Rosen can catch Fitzpatrick? 

15:00 Rosen’s isn’t even playing with the starters 

22:00 The real competition starts in Training Camp 

27:00 The ultimate fear of every Dolphins fan is being medicore 
 

