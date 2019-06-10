Miami Sports Podcast: Rosen vs. Fitzpatrick - An entirely too soon analysis

With Dolphins mini-camp now over, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro give their way-too-soon analysis on the quarterback battle between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:43 Ryan Fitzpatrick is ahead of Josh Rosen

2:48 What are the Dolphins looking for from the position?

7:00 Does Rosen look like a top 10 pick?

11:15 It’s just so early to worry if Rosen can catch Fitzpatrick?

15:00 Rosen’s isn’t even playing with the starters

22:00 The real competition starts in Training Camp

27:00 The ultimate fear of every Dolphins fan is being medicore



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.