Miami Sports Podcast: The Dolphins are out of the playoffs, winter is coming

There's one game left on the schedule, but in reality the Dolphins season is over. Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro examine what needs to be done in the offseason to get the team back to the playoffs, and whether that includes pushing the reset button on the whole front office and quarterback.

1:00 We discuss Will’s sweater

2:30 Don’t just make one change, hit the total reset button if you’re gonna do it

3:10 Chris Grier might be safe?

4:30 Too much mixing and matching since Parcells

5:30 Adam Gase drawing up plays as his defense melts down, wasn’t a good look

8:25 Realities of being a head football coach is the league changes coaches fast

11:00 Gase and Tannehill might be successful, in the right situation

14:00 The Dolphins have tried every model of the franchise

18:30 Ross needs to turn the keys over to one person and trust that person

20:00 You have to be aggressive to make moves

23:20 Is there an advantage to starting the search early?

28:20 Gase falls in love with talent he likes too much, might cost him his job

