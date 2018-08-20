Dolphins

Miami Sports Podcast - The Dolphins work out the kinks... maybe?

In the latest Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 sports team discuss the Dolphins after the second preseason game and what we know... and what we don't know.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

1:20 Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase argues that they’re not putting their best out there yet

2:30 Will Manso says “My problem with the Dolphins right now… “

6:00 Here’s what we do know about the Dolphins offense…

9:30 There are people out there who think the Dolphins are going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL

10:15 This is an awfully depressing Dolphins podcast for August

15:00 The Dolphins should have mastered the basic stuff by now

16:15 So what went right in preseason game 2?

20:12 Clay is happy that Ryan Tannehill was upset about penalties on his team

27:00 We’re looking at you Kiko Alonso

29:00 Clay is over the presnap penalties

34:00 Will wants to see a long drive and have it end with a touchdown

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.