Miami Sports Podcast - The official guide for the Dolphins tanking mission

In this week's Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 Sports team offers up an unofficial "official" tanking guide for the Miami Dolphins.

1:45 Clay breaks down what Stephen Ross said about tanking



4:00 “Build’ is now code for tanking



5:45 Finally, Stephen Ross and the Dolphins get it



7:00 It’s very important if you’re going to tank, you don’t mess it up by winning too much



9:00 Looking back, the Dolphins were so close to 4-12 and potentially having a top-5 pick



13:00 The year the Dolphins took Tannehill, they didn’t follow the tanking mantra “suck for Luck”



16:00 A story about Tim Tebow that has nothing to do with anything



19:00 Will’s approach to free agency means --- letting plenty of good players walk



22:00 Make sure to stockpile draft picks



24:00 Eat Ryan Tannehill’s money



26:00 We want the Dolphins to be good, but they need to hit rock bottom



28:00 We break down the roster and cut about 15 players



32:00 Manso’s brilliant marketing approach to a tanking season

