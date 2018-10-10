Newly signed Dolphins wide receiver Travis Rudolph injured in first practice

New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph works out during training camp, Aug. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

DAVIE, Fla. - Former Florida State standout and New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph joined the Miami Dolphins this week as a member of the practice squad. Then he got hurt.

According to the SunSentinel, Rudolph was seen limping off the practice fields with a trainer Wednesday -- his first practice with the team.

"I saw it, but it didn't look good," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said when asked about Rudolph's injury after practice.

Rudolph recorded eight catches for 101 yards with the Giants last season. He was cut by the team before the start of the season.

He is the second former FSU player from Palm Beach County to join the Dolphins this season. Tight end Nick O'Leary was signed to the practice squad last month and promoted to the 53-man roster Friday.

