No Achillies tear for Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant per reports

DAVIE, Fla. - The Dolphins got a bit of good medical news heading into their bye week.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that wide receiver Jakeem Grant did not suffer a torn Achilles on Sunday against the Packers.

Grant went down at the end of the third quarter and did not return.

The explosive wide receiver and returner has been battling an Achilles injury.

Head coach Adam Gase said of Grant and DeVante Parker who injured his shoulder on Sunday, "They're getting MRIs right now. That hasn't even been brought up as far as those guys missing the rest of the season. I'll know more as the week gets going here and then we can kind of come up with a plan to see who is available for the next game and further down the road."

The Packers beat the 5-5 Dolphins 31-12 on Sunday.

Miami has not scored an offensive touchdown in two games.

The Fins play at Indianapolis after the bye.

