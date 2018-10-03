On To Cincinnati for the Dolphins following Patriots loss

DAVIE, Fla. - It is on to Cincinnati for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins returned to the practice field in Davie on Wednesday, looking to move past the team's 38-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday, "When you have a tough loss like that it does makes you as a team come back in and really take a hard look at what happened and the reality of the situation."

Tannehill said "You do get some things out losing a game, you'd rather learn those lessons after a win."

Tannehill said the Patriots loss has not lingered in the locker room, "I felt that way from our first meeting today. There was a good energy. Guys turn the page. On Monday, everyone comes in and feels the weight of the loss... By Wednesday morning we're on to the next one."

The Dolphins (3-1) remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Cincinnati also has a 3-1 record.

