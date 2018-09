DAVIE, Fla. - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be dealing with key losses ahead of Sunday's game with the first-place Dolphins.

The Patriots are putting RB Rex Burkhead and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley on injured reserve.

ESPN is reporting that New England is signing Colts DE/OLB John Simon.

The Patriots are coming off a road loss to the Lions.

New England (1-2) hosts the Dolphins (3-0) on Sunday.

