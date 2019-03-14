QB announces he will stay with Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans.

MIAMI - Former Miami-Northwestern High School star QB Teddy Bridgewater has announced that he will return to New Orleans to play with the Saints. The Dolphins had made a late push to bring Bridgewater to Miami, hosting him for a visit on Wednesday night.

Bridgewater posted this on his Twitter account on Thursday night:



The Saints were hoping to bring Bridgewater back to New Orleans to back up Drew Brees and eventually take over for the Super Bowl Champion once he retires. Ironically, Thursday was 13 years to the day after Brees signed with the Saints after also visiting with the Dolphins. It was an irony not lost on Bridgewater, who also posted this:

13 years later, I’m trying to see if history will repeat itself in my favor at some point. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) March 14, 2019

