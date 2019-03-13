Teddy Bridgewater set to meet with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. - Could Teddy Bridgewater be making a homecoming?

A source confirms to Local 10 that the former Miami Northwestern High School star QB will meet with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday night.

Bridgewater was chosen by the Vikings in the 1st round of the 2014 draft and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. But he suffered a devastating knee injury during a practice before the following season and lost his starting job.

Bridgewater impressed the Saints enough during his one season in New Orleans to attempt to re-sign him as Drew Brees' eventual successor.

However, the appeal to return to South Florida and compete for a starting job immediately may be too much to turn down.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.