Reports: Ross expresses concerns about Dolphins draft

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly questioned the team's draft strategy.

Over the weekend, the Boston Globe reported that Ross stepped in before the team selected at No. 11 and encouraged brass to trade back to acquire more picks.

Miami would eventually keep the pick and select Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Ross confirmed to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero on Tuesday that he did consider a strategic move, but it was not about saving money.

"We'll see," Ross told the Herald about the team's overall approach. "Nobody knows for sure with this stuff."

The Dolphins are hoping to improve on a 6-10 season.

Rookie mini-camp begins at the end of the week.

