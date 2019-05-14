Rosen says he still hasn't spoken to Cardinals general manager

Josh Rosen says he hasn't heard from Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim since the team made Kyler Murray the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Josh Rosen said Tuesday he found out a minute before the draft that the Arizona Cardinals were selecting Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick.

The newest Miami Dolphins quarterback, speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," said he wasn't dodging competition in Arizona.

"I wasn't," he told Eisen. "I mean, there's no indication at any point that I was. I was literally in Arizona until the one minute before the draft (when) I got a call from coach saying they were about to draft Kyler, but I, not for a millisecond, was shying away from competition."

Rosen said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told him during that call, "I don't really know what happens now."

"I was like, 'Yeah, I don't really know what happens either," Rosen said.

What happened was a draft-day trade that sent Rosen to Miami for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

"Regardless, at least he gave me the courtesy of giving me a call," Rosen said of Kingsbury.

One call he never received was from Cardinals general manager Steve Keim. In fact, Rosen said he still hasn't spoken to Keim.

Not that it matters to him.

"I'm just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and keep playing football," the 22-year-old UCLA product said.

Rosen isn't without competition in Miami. First-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he expects Rosen to compete with free agent acquisition Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job.

"We're looking for leadership," Flores told reporters Tuesday when asked about the quarterback position. "We're looking for accuracy. We're looking for an understanding of what we're trying to do offensively from a protection standpoint, from an alignment standpoint. We're looking for guys who can consistently move the ball down the field."

