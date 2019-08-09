Rosen throws for 191 yards in Dolphins debut

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen directs the offense against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 08, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Josh Rosen threw for 191 yards and directed three scoring drives of more than 60 yards to help the Miami Dolphins win their exhibition opener Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, 34-27.

Rosen went 13 for 20 with no touchdowns and one interception and played half the game. He's competing for the quarterback job with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked the first two Dolphins series and led them to a field goal.

Fitzpatrick completed 2 of 5 passes for 20 yards.

Mark Brown/Getty Images Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hands the ball to running back Kenyan Drake in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Atlanta backup Matt Schaub threw for 172 yards and led the team to four scores in the first half. Schaub went 12 for 19 with no touchdowns or turnovers for the Falcons (0-2), who have lost 10 consecutive exhibition games since 2017.

Matt Ryan took the night off, and other Atlanta first-teamers saw little or no action.

Undrafted Preston Williams, who has been Miami's best rookie in training camp, had four catches for 97 yards. That included a one-handed catch for a 36-yard gain.

The Dolphins sat a few of their first-teamers, and most were out of the game by the end of the first quarter.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen throws the ball away against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 08, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Running back Kenjon Barner broke two tackles and turned a short Schaub pass into a 37-yard gain that set up an Atlanta touchdown. Barner is competing for the backup job behind Devonta Freeman.

Schaub went 7 for 8 for 77 yards on the Falcons' first possession, a 90-yard touchdown drive that took more than 8½ minutes. Schaub, 38, is the front-runner to be Ryan's backup for the fourth consecutive season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.