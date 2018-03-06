Ross: Dolphins players will be standing for anthem next year per report

NEW YORK - Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said that his team will be standing for the National Anthem next season.

Ross spoke to the New York Daily News at a Jackie Robinson Foundation event.

Ross said, "All our players will be standing... Initially, I totally supported the players in what they were doing. It's America and people should be able to really speak about their choices."

Ross said that changed when people interpreted kneeling as being a protest against "support of our country or the military."

Ross said that he is in communication with President Donald Trump.

The Dolphins' Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas, and Kenny Stills continued to protest racial inequality throughout the past season.

The Dolphins players also met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the issue.

