Suh signs one-year deal with Rams

MIAMI - Ndamukong Suh has a new NFL home.

The defensive lineman has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN is reporting that the deal is worth $14-million.

Suh will be paired with Aaron Donald to form one of the most intimidating defensive line duos in the league.

The Dolphins parted way with Suh after three seasons.

While Suh is tough to stop, the Dolphins wanted to move on from his massive contract.

