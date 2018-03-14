Tannehill agrees to restructure contract per reports

Ryan Tannehill has agreed to restructure his deal

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins were busy as free agency opened up on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has agreed to restructure his contract.

Tannehill is coming off of knee surgery and missed all of the 2017 season.

Reports indicate that Tannehill gave the team cap space. In exchange, he'll get more money upfront.

Tannehill's moves make it harder for the Dolphins to cut him this year or next year.

There had been widespread speculation that the Dolphins are considering drafting a quarterback with the No. 11 pick.

Safety Reshad Jones also restructured his deal.

According to Pro Football Talk, Tannehill and Jones freed up nearly $18 million for this upcoming season.

The team also made official several moves that had been previously reported.

The Dolphins officially parted ways with defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas.

The Dolphins also finalized Jarvis Landry's trade to Cleveland and finished the acquisition of defensive end Robert Quinn.

