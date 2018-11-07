Tannehill aims to return after bye week

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill talked about his shoulder injury for the first time Wednesday.

Tannehill said that he aims to begin throwing during the Dolphins bye week and hopes to be back for the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He has missed the Dolphins' last four games and won't play Sunday at Green Bay.

"Whenever you're not able to play, it's extremely hard," Tannehill told reporters Wednesday. "Just not being able to go through practice, not being able to out there with the guys during the game...unfortunately, it's part of this business, part of this game."

Tannehill said he took a rest period of 10 days and tried to get back into throwing, but it wasn't there.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks to reporters about the shoulder injury that has forced him to miss several games, Nov. 7, 2018, in Davie, Florida.

"Every time the arm goes through that motion, it stresses that capsule," he said. "So, that's the goal right now to let that thing tighten back down, heal up and get back to throwing during the bye."

Tannehill said it hurts every time he throws a football.

"I've talked to multiple doctors and no one says surgery," the seventh-year quarterback said. "Unfortunately, it's a time thing and we don't have much time left in the season."

Brock Osweiler will start against the Packers.

