Tannehill feeling strong as Dolphins put on the pads

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins put on the pads for the first time on Monday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill wore a red jersey, making it clear that he was not to be hit.

Tannehill, 30, is working his way back from knee surgery.

Tanneill said, "I feel great. I feel great. I was telling somebody the other day, I feel like I'm 25, but 30 just sounds old."

Tannehill added, "I'm not even really sore. I came in pushing myself in the offseason, throwing a lot, getting ready to go. I was actually pleasantly surprised. Day 2, I came out here and I was kind of expecting a little arm soreness just with the increased load. It's one of those where you expect to be sore or a little tight and it's not."

As for looking ahead to his football future, Tannehill said "I'm just trying to get better. I feel like I have a lot of good football left in front of me and just want to be the best I can this year nad we'll focus on what's after that then."

