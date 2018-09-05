Tannehill feels confident, Parker remains out of practice

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill is fired up for Sunday's opener against Tennessee.

Tannehill will be playing a regular season game for the first time since 2016.

Tannehill said, "There's always excitement every year, right? So you come in with a certain level of excitement. For me, I feel more ready for this year than I've ever felt before. It's tough to say the excitement feels different. I feel more confident, I would say, in the guys that we have and the path that we're on. Are we there yet? No. But the standards that we have established in training camp, throughout the offseason, how guys come to work each and every day pushing to get better, that's what excited me more, I think more than I've ever been."

As for Parker, he did not practice again on Wednesday.

Parker has been out with a broken finger.

Head coach Adam Gase said the team is not allowing Parker to begin catching the ball yet as he recovers.

Even with the possibility of Parker being out on Sunday, Tannehill feels his confidence growing.

Tannehill said, "Yes, more familiar with the offense; more confident in all the things that we're doing. It's my third year, really, in the offense being around it and going through the mental side of things. When things break down, know exactly where my outs are and how to save the play."

The Dolphins and Titans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

