Tannehill hopes Dolphins cash in on opportunities against Patriots

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill and the Miami Dolphins know that they have a huge opportunity on Sunday.

The Dolphins (3-0) head to New England (1-2) to face the Patriots.

Tannehill said, "They play well there. That's something that they've sort of hung their hat on for a long time is playing well at home. That's what we want to do here, play well at home... We've had our opportunities up there. Put halves of football together up there, but haven't played a full game. That will be a big point of emphasis for us, to play a full four quarters."

Tannehill knows that New England will have some wrinkles for the Dolphins offense, "I have a ton of respect for their defense up there. They do a good job of playing their game and throwing in something that you haven't seen before or aren't really prepared for. They do a good job of mixing it up. You never know what it's going to be, a little curveball that they're going to throw your way."

While the Patriots have been the standard in the AFC, Tannehill refused to call Sunday's game a measuring stick game.

Tannehill said, "It's early in the season. We're in Week 4. I don't know measuring stick or anything like that. Obviously, I have a ton of respect for New England... big opportunity for us to go up there and play well."

