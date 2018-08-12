Tannehill kicks rookie running back out of huddle for mistake

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the first series of an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 9, 2018. It was Tannehill's first game action since December 2016.

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill asserted himself on Sunday.

The Dolphins returned to practice after two days off.

After rookie running Kalen Ballage made a mistake in pass protection, Tannehill kicked Ballage out of the huddle.

Head Coach Adam Gase said, "I think it can be difficult because you're trying to keep the tempo at practice and you can't kick a guy out of the huddle all of the time. You can't shut it down all of the time and have big discussions. It's a feel, timing. When is the right time to be like 'You know what? We're not right here. We need somebody else in here.' He was right today with what he did."

Gase added, "I would have been upset if I was him because he knows what the result in a game would have been. It would have been painful for him, for sure. I think he was in the right to kind of make an example there. When he does things like that, I think for our offense, that's a good thing."

Tannehill is working his way back from knee surgery.

The quarterback played one, effective drive in the team's preseason opener.

Tannehill should play more on Friday when the Dolphins travel to Carolina.

