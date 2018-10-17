Gase says QB Ryan Tannehill out against Lions

Ryan Tannehill's was sidelined for the Dolphins game against the Bears

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill is out for the Dolphins against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as head coach Adam Gase made the announcement Wednesday.

Tannehill was dressed for practice, but according to several reports, during the media viewing time period, Tannehill was not throwing during drills.

The Dolphins quarterback missed the team's overtime win over the Bears on Sunday, with Brock Osweiler filling in and throwing for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns in Miami's overtime win.

Tannehill did not address reporters on Wednesday, as he ordinarily does.

After Sunday, Miami has a short turnaround before going to Houston to play the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

The Dolphins are tied with the Patriots atop the AFC East with 4-2 records.

