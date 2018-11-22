Tannehill listed as limited, expected to start

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is officially listed as limited on the team's injury report.
The team did not practice on Thanksgiving.
However, if they had, Tannehill would have practiced on a limited basis.
Still, Miami intends to start Tannehill Sunday at Indianapolis.
Tannehill has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury.
The Dolphins haven't scored an offensive touchdown in 9 quarters.
The Colts have won 4 games in a row.
For the 5-5 Dolphins, Sunday's game is a critical showdown if they hope to make a playoff push.
