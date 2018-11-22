Tannehill listed as limited, expected to start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks to reporters about the shoulder injury that has forced him to miss several games, Nov. 7, 2018, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is officially listed as limited on the team's injury report.

The team did not practice on Thanksgiving.

However, if they had, Tannehill would have practiced on a limited basis.

Still, Miami intends to start Tannehill Sunday at Indianapolis.

Tannehill has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins haven't scored an offensive touchdown in 9 quarters.

The Colts have won 4 games in a row.

For the 5-5 Dolphins, Sunday's game is a critical showdown if they hope to make a playoff push.

