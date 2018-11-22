Dolphins

Tannehill listed as limited, expected to start

Dolphins preparing for Colts

By David Lang - Executive Producer

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks to reporters about the shoulder injury that has forced him to miss several games, Nov. 7, 2018, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is officially listed as limited on the team's injury report.

The team did not practice on Thanksgiving.

However, if they had, Tannehill would have practiced on a limited basis.

Still, Miami intends to start Tannehill Sunday at Indianapolis.

Tannehill has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins haven't scored an offensive touchdown in 9 quarters.

The Colts have won 4 games in a row.

For the 5-5 Dolphins, Sunday's game is a critical showdown if they hope to make a playoff push.

