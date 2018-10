Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws to Albert Wilson at Dolphins practice.

MIAMI - Ryan Tannehill is out for the Dolphins-Bears game on Sunday.

The quarterback sustained a shoulder injury.

He was listed as questionable this week.



On Sunday, the Dolphins downgraded Tannehill to out.

Brock Osweiler will start in his place.

Chicago brings the NFL's top ranked defense to Hard Rock Stadium.

