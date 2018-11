DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill is back.

The Dolphins starting quarterback has been removed from the team's injury list and will start against the Colts on Sunday.

Tannehill has missed 5 games with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins need him to perform well. Their offense hasn't scored a touchdown in 9 straight quarters.

The Colts are red-hot. Indianapolis has won their last 4 games.

The Dolphins and Colts both have identical 5-5 records.

