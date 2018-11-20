Tannehill to start at QB for Dolphins vs. Colts

DAVIE - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will start this Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Tannehill has missed the Dolphins last five games with a right shoulder injury. Miami went 2-3 in that time with Brock Osweiler filling in at quarterback.

Both quarterbacks took reps at practice Tuesday afternoon.

Local 10's Clay Ferraro reported Tannehill was throwing downfield in practice more than was expected during the period of time in which media were allowed to watch.

