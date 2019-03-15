Tannehill traded to Titans

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill is now a former Miami Dolphin.

Tannehill's agent confirmed Friday that the quarterback has been traded to the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins sent Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to Tennessee.

In exchange, the Dolphins get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in 2019.

Tannehill was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2012 draft.

He was the first quarterback taken in the top round since Dan Marino.

But Tannehill never lived up to expectations in Miami.

His time with the Dolphins was marred by mediocrity and injuries.

Owner Stephen Ross made it clear after the season that the team wanted to go in a different direction.

The Dolphins spoke with quarterback Tedddy Bridewater, but were unable to come to a deal.

The most important position on the field needs to be filled by the Dolphins.

General Manager Chris Grier said, "We would like to thank Ryan for his commitment to the Miami Dolphins over the last seven seasons. Ryan is a tireless worker who always puts the team first. We wish him the best with the next step of his career."

