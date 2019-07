T.J. McDonald will not be ready for the start of training camp

DAVIE, Fla. - T.J. McDonald will not be on the field when the Miami Dolphins open Training Camp on Thursday.

The team announced that McDonald has been played on the active/physically unable to perform list.

McDonald started 22 games over the past 2 seasons for the Dolphins.

In 2018, he had 84 tackles and 3 interceptions.

The Dolphins also waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

