'We'll have someone there,' Flores says of Kaepernick workout

The Miami Dolphins may have some interest in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Miami will be among the teams to attend free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's private workout in Atlanta.

"We'll have someone there," Flores told reporters.

Kaepernick, who claimed NFL teams colluded to keep him from playing after his refusal to stand during the national anthem, will take part in a private workout Saturday organized by the league.

Sources told ESPN that Kaepernick and his representatives were notified about the workout Tuesday morning ahead of an afternoon memorandum sent to NFL teams. When Kaepernick's representatives asked for it to be held on a Tuesday, when more head coaches and general managers could likely attend, the NFL mandated that it take place on a Saturday, ESPN reported.

The 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played since the 2016 season.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday," Kaepernick wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. "I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

Miami (2-7) has shuffled between quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen this season.

The Dolphins have won consecutive games after a 0-7 start.

