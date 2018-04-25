Will Manso's 2018 NFL mock draft: Dolphins can play it safe or take my advice

Will the Dolphins select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson or Florida State safety Derwin James with the No. 11 pick in the NFL draft?

MIAMI - As you read this, remember this is who I think these teams, including the Dolphins, should take. Of course, a lot of this will be wrong.

I keep my logic pretty simple on all these moves. The draft is months and months of smokescreens and crazy scenarios, and then one night where the first few picks really shouldn't be that complicated, in theory.

That said, we all know it'll be wild and crazy. I do not include any trades in these scenarios, because it's just too hard to really predict which teams will move up and down on draft night.

Enjoy!

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Not even the Browns could be dumb enough to pass on the quarterback with the best potential in the draft. He's just 20 years old and can sit and watch for a season.

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

It shouldn't be this hard. The Giants have a 37-year-old quarterback and are coming off a 3-13 season. They have the second overall pick in a top-heavy QB class. Take Rosen and have the next decade after Eli Manning retires covered.

3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

The Jets need a QB. The Jets need a star. Problem solved. He's made for the "Big Apple."

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

I think the Browns might overthink this one and go in another direction, but I would take Barkley here. I hate taking a running back this high, but this team needs weapons to build around Darnold. Hard to pass up on his potential.

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

This guy looks the part. Denver has a veteran QB to hold the spot for a couple of seasons. This seems like a good fit for a player you'll need to have some patience with. By the way, if Allen free falls, he could be a guy the Dolphins pull the trigger on at No. 11, although the Bills will likely stop that from happening by trading up to get him.

6. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

The best defensive player in the draft seems like a pretty good prize for a Colts team that needs help everywhere.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

A talented corner who would help the Tampa defense instantly.

8. Chicago Bears: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

I hate taking a guard this high, but Nelson is pretty damn good, and it seems like a logical thing for the Bears to keep building their offensive line around a franchise QB.

9. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

The kid can step in and start right away. He would be an interesting guy for the Dolphins to look at it he slides two more spots.

10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the first half of the Southeastern Conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Dec. 2, 2017.

Dolphins fans might be cringing if this happens. Smith seems like the perfect fit for Miami at No. 11, but I don't think he slides out of the top 10. I'll be honest, he probably goes even earlier than this. He would be a great fit for Miami, and he's the only defensive player in this stretch the Dolphins should target because he would fill a huge need on defense. He could be a productive starter from day one. Unfortunately, I don't think the Dolphins get that chance.

11. Miami Dolphins: ?

Now we see why the Dolphins are in such great shape and would be hard pressed to screw this up. I tweeted those words a couple of days ago and many astute Dolphins fans told me that Miami can somehow find a way to botch this one.

Outside of taking an offensive lineman here, the Dolphins should make a very good pick, regardless.

The obvious choices would be Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Florida State safety Derwin James and Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea. Honestly, I think that's the direction the Dolphins will go. And it's not a bad way to go.

Edmunds is a little raw but has star potential, with some patience. James could come in and play right away, though it would be interesting to see how he would fit in Miami's secondary. He's a kind of talent you just get on the field and figure out as you go. Vea seems like an easy replacement for Ndamnukong Suh, though it normally takes a bit for defensive tackles to get comfortable. Vea would certainly be the least sexy of picks to excite fans.

Let me repeat, the Dolphins will likely draft one of the three players I mentioned above, or either Smith or Fitzpatrick, if they slip past where I selected them.

But who would I pick? Anyone who follows me on social media or watches me on Local 10 knows I'm a sucker for finding your future QB. I think other teams in this draft will feel the same way, as you can see by all the QBs I have projected in the top 10 picks.

We know the Bills are dying to get a QB, and they very well could be the team that trades up into the Denver or Indianapolis spot to take Josh Allen.

Call me crazy, and many of you will, but I would just roll the dice and take Lamar Jackson here if I was Miami.

I've been on the Jackson train since well before the college football season ended. This guy is the present and future of NFL QBs. I keep hearing he's a running quarterback who will get hurt, but I see him more as a quarterback who has the talent to run. What’' wrong with that? He can do it all.

Michael Chang/Getty Images Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Plus, the Dolphins still have a solid veteran in Ryan Tannehill to fill the spot until Jackson is ready. Adam Gase sees himself as a quarterback guru, right? Prove it. Take and mold the amazing talent that Jackson has and find a way to make him your play maker. Work on some of his footwork issues and groom him to be your guy.

The fact that he's a South Florida kid certainly doesn't hurt the excitement he could bring for a fan base that needs some excitement for the future.

This probably won't happen, and that's OK. I understand if the Dolphins play it safe. This is a front office that is drafting for its job. Keeping it safe seems like something they might do.

But if they don't and finally want to take a shot at building something special down the road, take Jackson and don't look back.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.