Wilson out Thursday with hip injury, seeing specialist per report

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their most explosive offensive weapons for at least Thursday's game at Houston.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport writes that Wilson will visit a hip specialist to get a timeline on when he can return from a labrum injury.

Wilson went down after making a catch in Sunday's loss during the Lions.

He did not return to the game.

Rapoport said that Wilson is out for Thursday and beyond.

Wilson's prognosis for the season is not yet clear.

Wilson tweeted that he was "LOADING" and "back soon."

The free agent signing had been a huge addition to the Dolphins offense before going down.

His most explosive performance was scoring two touchdowns in an overtime win over the Bears.

The Dolphins are currently in second place in the AFC East with a 4-3 record.

