DAVIE, Fla. - Albert Wilson's promising season with the Miami Dolphins is over.

The team placed Wilson on injured reserve on Wednesday with a hip injury.

To take his roster spot, the Dolphins brought up Leonte Carroo from the practice squad.

Wilson played in 7 games for the Dolphins.

He had 26 catches for 391 yard and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins (4-3) play at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

