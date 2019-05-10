Xavien Howard signs long-term contract with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard grabs the interception during the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 23, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Xavien Howard has signed a five-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins.

According to reports, the deal is worth $76.5 million, with $46 million guaranteed.

It is the largest extension for a cornerback.

In 2018, Howard was tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He has 11 picks on his career.

Howard was taken by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played for Baylor in college.

The Dolphins are hoping to making him a cornerstone of their defense as they rebuild under new head coach Brian Flores.

Flores is familiar with Howard, having faced him as New England's defensive playcaller in 2018.

