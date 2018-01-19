Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested Friday in Sunrise, Broward County jail records show.

Anderson was arrested on several charges, including resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, eluding law enforcement officers and harming a public servant or family.

It is the second consecutive offseason that Anderson has been in trouble with the law in South Florida. Anderson was arrested at a Miami music festival last May on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

The 24-year-old undrafted receiver signed with the Jets in 2016 after playing college football at Temple University.

Anderson, who grew up in South Florida and played football at South Plantation High School, has amassed 1,528 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Jets. He led the team in receiving during the 2017 season, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

