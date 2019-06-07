Le'Veon Bell returns to South Florida home, finds 'girlfriends,' jewelry gone

Police are investigating after Le'Veon Bell returned to his Hollywood home and found "both of his girlfriends" were gone, along with $520,000 worth of jewelry.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two girlfriends of Le'Veon Bell vanished with more than a half-million dollars' worth of jewelry from the NFL running back's South Florida home, police said.

According to a Hollywood police report, Bell returned home from the gym May 25 only to discover that "both of his girlfriends had left" and $520,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a "Black Panther" pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex watch.

Police are investigating.

Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal, including $35 million guaranteed, in March.

The three-time Pro Bowl player spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.

