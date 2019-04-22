NFL

Miami Sports Pod - NFL Mock Draft with Will and Clay

With the NFL Draft just days away, Local 10's Will Manso and  Clay Ferraro take a spin at predicting who will be taken and where in their first mock draft.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

1:05  After the first 20-25 players you run into --- who knows what anyone will do? 

2:40  Clay breaks down what Chris Grier said in his news conference ahead of the draft 

3:45  Chris Grier said that he’s run the last 3 drafts for the Dolphins 

5:54  I’m not going to keep myself from falling in love with a quarterback --- is a good approach for the Dolphins 

7:00 If the Dolphins are in love with a quarterback, they should get him as early as they can 

9:30  Just because the world likes the quarterback, doesn’t matter to the teams 

12:30  The place to rebuild is on the lines 

17:00 Clay’s ideal situation for the Dolphins involves a trade 

23:00 The inaugural mock draft --- Will/Clay did not discuss the picks in advance (no trades) 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.