New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused in prostitution sting

JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution in Jupiter, police said Friday.

"He is one of the individuals," Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters during a news conference.

Kerr said Kraft, 77, made two different visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

"The video that we obtained, it shows the acts that took place," the lead detective in the investigation told reporters. He said Kraft was driven to the day spa both times.

Kraft, who owns a rental property in Palm Beach, purchased the Patriots in 1994.

Under his ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC championships.

The longtime Patriots owner and businessman is one of 25 men facing charges in connection with the day spa raid.

Kraft, who has not yet been arrested, faces two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kerr said an arrest warrant will be issued for Kraft since he is not a full-time resident of Florida.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a representative for Kraft said in a statement. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Kraft's wife, Myra, whom he married in 1963, died of ovarian cancer in 2011. She was 68.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

