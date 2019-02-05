NFL star Antonio Brown involved in domestic dispute in Hollywood, police say

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and South Florida native Antonio Brown was recently involved in a domestic dispute in Hollywood, Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed Tuesday.

According to Grossman, no arrests were made.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred in mid-January and involved a woman who made a report against Brown.

Further details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

This is just the latest incident for the Miami Norland Senior High School graduate, who is being sued by a man who claims Brown nearly killed his 22-month-old son when the football player allegedly threw furniture off the balcony of his apartment.

According to TMZ, Brown has said he is innocent and that the man is lying.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, released a statement to ESPN Tuesday, saying the latest accusations against his client are false.

"The allegations are baseless and false," he said. "It's unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client's name and reputation. We have no further comment."

