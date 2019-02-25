Police allege Robert Kraft went to Jupiter spa day of AFC title game

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates in Massachusetts after the team's 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been given a summons to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.

The 77-year-old Patriots owner has an arraignment set for April 24 in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Monday that Kraft's attorney has been provided a summons to appear in court.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters Friday that Kraft was among those caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kerr said the six-time Super Bowl champion made two visits to the Jupiter business.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both ocasions.

Kraft, who purchased the Patriots in 1994, owns a property in Palm Beach.

"I can assure you that our office treats everyone the same, whether you have a lot of money or you're indigent," Aronberg said. "We treat all defendants the same, and no one gets any special justice in Palm Beach County."

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

"Our personal conduct policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL," the league said in a statement. "We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

A representative for Kraft issued a statement Friday denying his involvement in any illegal activity.

The first-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Also Monday, a group of men who were arrested in raids appealed to the courts in Palm Beach and Martin counties to block the released of photos, audio or video of their encounters inside the spa. The lawyers for the plaintiffs said the images and video were obtained unlawfully.

