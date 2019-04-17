Prosecutors plan to release Robert Kraft day spa video

Prosecutors intend to release police surveillance video allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Prosecutors plan to release surveillance video that police claim shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa.

Palm Beach County assistant state attorney Leigh Lassiter Miller said in a court document filed Wednesday that her office intends to release the video, citing the state's public records law.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters that Kraft and 24 others were caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Miller said it is the practice of the state attorney's office "to pixelate or blur depictions of obscene or pornographic images before releasing such records to the public, absent a court order."

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and is requesting a jury trial.

Kerr said the six-time Super Bowl champion made two visits to the Jupiter business in January.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both occasions.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 and owns a property in Palm Beach.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft's attorneys have been fighting to prevent the release of the video, arguing that police obtained it illegally.

"Absent a court order, the state will be releasing the requested public records once it has retrieved and reviewed the records and deleted any portions of the record which are statutorily exempt under Chapter 119," Miller wrote.

