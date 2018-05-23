Richie Incognito held for involuntary psychiatric evaluation, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Officers responded to a gym and took former Miami Dolphins' offensive lineman Richie Incognito into custody for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation Wednesday, according to the Boca Raton Police Services Department.

Officer Jessica Desir, a spokesperson for the department, said they responded to a disturbance at Life Time Athletic at 1499 W. Yamato Rd., Wednesday morning.

TMZ reported the alleged victim said Incognito threw a tennis ball and a dumbbell in his direction before shouting, "Get off my [expletive] playground."

Incognito reportedly had issues before the St. Louis Rams drafted him in the third round of the 2005 draft.

"His inability to control his emotions both on and off the field is such a significant concern that he'll likely slip to the later rounds of the draft," ESPN's Scouts wrote in his profile. "If the team that takes a chance on Incognito can get his life squared away and control his anger, he has the potential to be a real 'steal' of the 2005 draft class."

After the Buffalo Bills granted the 34-year-old four-time Pro Bowl lineman his release on Monday, TMZ reported Incognito was out drinking at SALT7 in Delray Beach.

