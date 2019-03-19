Prosecutors offer to drop prostitution charges against Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates in Massachusetts after the team's 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Prosecutors in South Florida have offered to drop the charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County's state attorney confirmed Tuesday that Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution have been offered the standard diversion program for first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours of community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count.

Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, to which the 77-year-old has already filed a written plea of not guilty.

In return, the charges of soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Tuesday on Twitter that the offer to first-time offenders "is standard in cases like this."

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters last week that Kraft was among those caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kerr said the six-time Super Bowl champion made two visits to the Jupiter business last month.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both occasions.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 and owns a property in Palm Beach.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft has been issued a summons to appear in court March 27 for his arraignment.

His attorney, Jack Goldberger, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

