Florida, Uber partnering to stop human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI - Florida officials are partnering with the ridesharing service Uber to help stop human trafficking ahead of next year's Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody and Uber announced the initiative Wednesday.

Uber will be providing additional anti-human trafficking training sessions for its more than 100,000 Florida drivers ahead of the Super Bowl. Uber launched anti-sex trafficking training for this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta, where law enforcement netted 169 arrests in a sex trafficking sting around the time of the NFL championship game.

Moody is also serving on the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee's executive leadership team in charge of anti-sex trafficking efforts and will work with the committee on additional human trafficking interdiction efforts.

After next year's game in Miami Gardens, the Super Bowl will be held in Tampa in 2021.

