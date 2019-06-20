Barkov wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov picked up a big honor on Wednesday.

Barkov, 23, was named the 2018-2019 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner.

The award is given to a player who combines sportsmanship with a high standard of play.

Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon said, "The Florida Panthers organization is incredibly proud of Aleksander. It's a tremendous honor to win the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, and we're gratified that Aeksander's exemplary character, sportsmanship, and high standard of playing ability has been recognized in this manner."

Barkov appeared in all 82 regular season games for the Panthers and set a single-season record of 96-points.

He scored 35 goals and had 61 assists.

Barkov was picked by the Panthers with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL draft.

