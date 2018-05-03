Bill Torrey, first president of Florida Panthers, hall of famer, dies at 83

SUNRISE, Fla. - Bill Torrey, the first president of the Florida Panthers and the general manager of the New York Islanders when they won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the 1980s, died Thursday.

The Panthers and the NHL announced Torrey's death. He was 83.

No cause was immediately revealed, though he was not known to be in any sort of poor health. Torrey, who was enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995, was at work in his office with the Panthers earlier this week. He was an advisor to Florida general manager Dale Tallon and the team's alternate governor.

In a Tweet posted Thursday, the Panthers expressed grief over losing Torrey.

"We are mourning the loss of a true hockey legend and the pioneer of the Florida Panthers," said the post. "Mr. Torrey, you are forever in our hearts."

Torrey is survived by four sons, a brother, a sister and 10 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been revealed.

