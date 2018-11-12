Florida Panthers honor veterans on and off the ice

SUNRISE, Fla. - With Veterans Day having passed Sunday, the Florida Panthers made an effort to honor members of the military and even helped provide one of them with a brand-new place to call home.

As the Panthers got set to take on the Ottawa Senators on Veterans Day, a giant American flag was unfurled on the ice -- part of a leaguewide message of thanks to veterans from all branches of the military.

During every home game at the Panthers arena -- regardless of the day -- one person is recognized as the military member of the game.

The tradition is one that is a favorite for a lot of Panthers fans and defenseman Keith Yandle said it's a moment he and the other players take seriously.

"It always touches home because everybody has family members that have served, that have sacrificed, that have paved the way for us to live in the best country in the world," he said.

On Thursday, that military member of the game was U.S. Army veteran Victor Larronde. In addition to the normal tribute video and standing ovation, Larronde was given the gift of a new home.

Then on Saturday, the team warmed up in camouflage jerseys with patriotic numbering on the back. Those jerseys will be auctioned off in January during a military appreciation night.

The three-game display culminated on Sunday with the giant flag on the ice. Nearly 50 veterans held on as the national anthem was sung.

The team does a lot for veterans, but it's also run by a significant number of them.

It starts at the top with owner Vincent Viola, who is a former U.S. Army infantry officer and graduate of the West Point Military Academy.

Below him, seven other members of the executive team are also military veterans and six of those are West Point graduates, such as Chief Operating Officer Sean McCaffrey and team President and CEO Matt Caldwell.

"That ability to look at a problem and solve it, we try to instill that in all of our employees," McCaffrey said.

"It's really shaped us here -- it has," Caldwell said. "One of the first things we did was take the team up to West Point and bring them through some, like, boot camp training."

The trip to the military academy was an eye-opening one for guys like Shawn Thornton, who has since left the ice to join the team’s front office as senior vice president.

"Their preparation and their commitment and their sacrifice is a lot greater than any of ours as athletes," Thornton said.

When Viola took over the team, one of his big hires was Eric Joyce, who is now the Panthers assistant general manager and another West Point grad and Army veteran.

"Military guys expect a lot of each other and they expect guys, no matter what the conditions, to have no excuses and execute," Joyce said.

They aren't just in management either. The team's arena, the BB&T Center, is run by Army veteran Adam Fullerton and the arena's security and housekeeping is run by lone Marine veteran Donald Crapp.

"Their commitment early on to take care of veterans was obvious," Fullerton said.

"We know about long days. We know about long nights. We know how to work extended days in a row being deployed -- stuff like that," Crapp said. "Being here with those guys really, really took me back to where I was before I retired."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.